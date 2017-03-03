HL previews: Deise men hit the capital 03 March 2017





John Mullane's famous words "I loves me county boi!" on display during the drawn 2016 All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash between Kilkenny and Waterford at Croke Park.

Here are our previews for the 16 Allianz Hurling League round three games taking place all around the country and across the pond this weekend.

Saturday, March 4th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 3

Dublin v Waterford, Croke Park, 5pm – eir

The first game in Saturday’s doubleheader at HQ sees Dublin priced as 9/4 outsiders against Derek McGrath’s Waterford.

The capital men defied bigger odds than that in round two when they humbled Cork with a splendid display at Pairc Ui Rinn in what was a huge turnaround from their opening defeat to Tipperary.

Ger Cunningham’s side face another tough assignment at Croker when the Deise men come to town and last year’s beaten Munster finalists will be looking to distance themselves from the bottom section of Division 1A.

McGrath welcomed Austin Gleeson back into his starting line-up in their six-point defeat to Tipp the last day and they’ll likely have enough to see out a second victory in this one.

Verdict: Waterford

Allianz HL Division 1B round 3

Limerick v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds, 5pm

Limerick are 1/50 favourites for this one and it’s hard to envisage anything but a comfortable win for the Shannonsiders given Offaly’s league woes thus far.

The Faithful men were crushed by Galway in round one and had Sean Gardiner and Aidan Treacy sent off either side of half-time in their six-point loss to Laois the last day.

Limerick notched 6-21 against Kerry in the previous round, with Ronan Lynch scooping a remarkable 3-11, and should continue their rich scoring form when Kevin Ryan’s men come to visit on Saturday evening.

Verdict: Limerick

Sunday, March 5th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 3

Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm - TG4

Kilkenny are fancied to bounce back from their heavy Clare defeat here but their opponents in this one have some redemption of their own to try and conjure.

Cork were 2/9 favourites at home against a seemingly out of sorts Dublin last time but finished on the wrong side of a 2-19 to 1-14 result which, once again, leaves plenty of question marks around the Rebels.

The Cats, incredibly, are on the same boat after two losses from their first two games which leaves them sitting bottom of the division. They welcome Kieran Kingston to Nowlan Park this weekend in what is very much a ‘must win’ game – and they tend to win those.

Brian Cody wasn’t panicking after his side’s 13-point loss to Clare, alluding to the fact that they’re “trying to bed in younger players”, but they need points soon.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3pm

Tipperary boss Michael Ryan cited an improved league campaign early in the New Year and he’s got the start from his team that he wanted with maximum points from two games.

The All-Ireland champions backed up an emphatic display against Dublin in round one with another impressive display against Waterford the last day and are priced at 4/11 to make it three wins on the trot against Clare.

The Banner men tore Kilkenny apart in round two and are lining up against another powerhouse here, although this one is in much richer form and seemingly in keen pursuit of some league silverware.

Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor's side certainly have the weapons to cause the Premier juggernaut damage, but will they be able to stop Seamus Callanan and John O’Dwyer – both of whom came on for Tipp the last day – at the other end at Semple Stadium.

Verdict: Tipperary

Allianz HL Division 1B round 3

Galway v Laois, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

In a weekend of shocks, Galway’s round two defeat to Wexford in Salthill was perhaps the biggest of them and how would you like to be Laois heading west this weekend?

The O’Moore men are 11/1 to spring back-to-back upsets at Pearse Stadium after overcoming 13-man Offaly by six points last time out.

Ace attacker Stephen Maher contributed 0-12 in that win over the Faithful County, but something says that the visitors will need more than the deadly accurate Clough/Ballacolla man’s scores to topple the Tribesmen here.

Verdict: Galway

Wexford v Kerry, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Kerry are journeying for Wexford Park at a difficult time here, having got hammered by Limerick two weeks ago while Wexford were downing Galway.

Life under Davy Fitzgerald has been good thus far for the Model men and they welcome the Kingdom as 1/50 favourites on Sunday.

Given the recent form of both these sides, those odds simply shouldn’t be defied.

Verdict: Wexford

Allianz HL Division 2A round 3

Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

Carlow are unbeaten after two games, while London are without a win, and the Barrowsiders will be eager for both points here to boost their promotion push.

Paul Coady’s shooting has been hot thus far and should help steer the hosts to victory over the Exiles on Sunday.

Verdict: Carlow

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Westmeath were upset by Kildare in Newbridge the last day for their second straight defeat and one envisions the Lake men going all out for the win here.

Armagh’s drawn game at home to London has salvaged them a point thus far and they’re sure to put it up to the hosts in Mullingar, where Michael Ryan’s charges will be playing their second home game of the campaign.

Verdict: Westmeath

Antrim v Kildare, Cushendall, 2pm

This is a clash at the top but the form book suggests a Kildare win as the Lilywhites currently sit at the summit with maximum points from two games.

Ciaran Clarke has hit 1-21 in the first two rounds for Antrim and if Joe Quaid’s men can reduce his influence then they should be on six points come Sunday evening.

Verdict: Kildare

Allianz HL Division 2B round 3

Derry v Wicklow, Celtic Park, 12.30pm

Wicklow’s sizzling start sees them joint with Meath at the top of the table two games in and they head for Celtic Park on Sunday looking for a third win to keep the pressure on the Royals.

The Garden men should have enough to account for Derry, who scrapped past Mayo before losing out to the Royals.

Verdict: Wicklow

Roscommon v Meath, Athleague, 12.30pm

Top meets bottom in Athleague on Sunday and it’s hard to see the home side derailing Meath in this one.

The Royals have picked up where they left off in 2016 and possess more than enough quality in all sectors to see off the pointless Rossies.

Verdict: Meath

Mayo v Down, MacHale Park, 2pm

Down head for Castlebar this weekend looking to distance themselves from the drop against a Mayo side that are pointless after two games.

The Westerners only went down by a goal to Wicklow last time and will be citing the Mourne men’s visit as a game which they sorely need to win.

Verdict: Mayo

Allianz HL Division 3A round 4

Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen, 2pm

The Farney men are in flying form after having won all three games thus far and will be hotly fancied to dispatch pointless Louth.

Verdict: Monaghan

Donegal v Tyrone, Letterkenny, 2pm

It’s an Ulster derby at O’Donnell Park and home advantage could well be what ends up swinging it for the hosts.

Verdict: Donegal

Allianz HL Division 3B round 3

Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 12.30pm

Both sides are without a point but the difference is that Sligo have only played one game and it’s hard to see struggling Fermanagh upsetting them on home turf.

Verdict: Sligo

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Pairc na hEireann, 2pm

Former Antrim ace Liam Watson has been in red-hot form for Warwickshire thus far and that looks set to continue with Leitrim visiting this weekend.

Verdict: Warwickshire

