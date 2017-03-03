Video: Historic night in the Mardyke 03 March 2017





The DCU freshers celebrate after their All Ireland final victory over UL at the Mardyke.

‘I’m sure John is looking down on his beloved Mardyke and is very proud of the students who put on such a wonderful exhibition of hurling’ - Higher Education GAA Chairman Gerry Tully speaking after DCU defeated UL to win the Independent.ie All Ireland Freshers Championship for the first time.

The trophy is now named after UCC legend John Corcoran and was claimed by the Dublin college after a dramatic fightback in extra-time.

‘It is a landmark win but it has been coming’, says DCU Games Development Officer Paul O’Brien. Winning captain Darren Byrne and goalscorer Colin Currie also contribute to this report.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.