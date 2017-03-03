McStay confirms Daly withdrawal 03 March 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Roscommon's Niall Daly celebrates after scoring a goal against Tyrone.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has confirmed that Niall Daly has left the squad.

It is believed that Daly left the squad after the loss to Donegal, having being named on the bench for that game.

Daly is reported to have been furious with the Roscommon management team after being taken off at half time during the defeat to Tyrone.

McStay told the Roscommon Herald: “Niall Daly has removed himself from the panel. Niall has reflected for a few weeks and he wants to move on.

“I wish him well, Niall has been a very good servant to Roscommon football.”

Daly plays his club football with the Padraig Pearses and was a key member of the South Roscommon team that reached last year’s county final where they were beaten by St Brigid’s.