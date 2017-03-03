Unbeaten record not on Dubs' minds, says Dunne 03 March 2017





Dublin performance coach Bernard Dunne makes his way out for the O'Byrne Cup game against Longford at Pearse Park.

Bernard Dunne insists there's no talk of Dublin's 32-game unbeaten record within the camp.

The performance coach and former WBA super-bantamweight champion enjoyed a similar unbeaten run during his boxing career, but says the only thing that concerns Jim Gavin's all-conquering charges is the next game.

"I went unbeaten in a professional career for whatever period. I didn't think going into a fight, 'Jeez, I'm 20-0 here, I've got to protect this 20-0'. You never do. That doesn't enter your head. It's just another fight for me, that's all it ever wa," Dunne said in the Irish Daily Star.

"It's 'I've got to go out and beat this guy - I don't have to go out and beat this guy and the 20 guys that I've already boxed. I've only got to beat this one strong guy."

He added: "It's just down to applying themselves. I'll go back to Conor McGregor, when you work hard and do what you should be doing, all you've got to do then is go out and play your game.

"Whether that's boxing, UFC, camogie, Gaelic football, it's about being prepared. And to be fair, the only people really talking about the unbeaten run is the media."