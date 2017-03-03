McManus close to Antrim return 03 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Antrim's Neil McManus with Joey Holden of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Neil McManus could be back in action for the Antrim hurlers within a matter of weeks.

The former captain, who took a year out to go travelling, returned to the county fold in January, only to suffer a fractured cheekbone in a challenge match against Tipperary in Belfast which was expected to keep him sidelined for 12 weeks.

But McManus expects to be back much sooner and may yet feature in Antrim's final Division 2A game against Westmeath later this month.