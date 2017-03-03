Team news: Faithful make four changes 03 March 2017





Offaly's Emmett Nolan.

Offaly boss Kevin Ryan has reacted to their latest defeat to Laois by making four changes for tomorrow's Allianz League clash versus Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

There are starting places for Paddy Rigney, Paddy Delaney, Padraig Guinan and Emmett Nolan as Sean Gardiner, Aidan Treacy, Paddy Murphy and James Mulrooney all drop out.

Gardiner and Treacy are suspended after both received straight red cards against Laois a fortnight ago while Paddy Murphy was forced off early with an injury during the six-point loss to their neighbours.

Experienced Shinrone clubman Derek Morkan is named among the substitutes having recently returned to the county set-up after a lengthy absence.

Offaly (Allianz HL v Limerick): James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Conor Doughan, Michael Cleary; Paddy Rigney, Dermot Short, Paddy Delaney; Sean Ryan, Cillian Kiely; Padraig Guinan, Oisin Kelly, Peter Geraghty; Emmett Nolan, Shane Dooley, Sean Cleary.

Subs: Eoghan Cahill, Derek Morkan, Enda Grogan, Pat Camon, Conor Molloy, Danny Maloney, Liam Langton, Tom Carroll, James Mulrooney, Adrian Cleary, Stephen Quirke.

