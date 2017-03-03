Ex-Rossie flying high in the circus 03 March 2017





Roscommon's Ronan Brady. Roscommon's Ronan Brady.

Former Roscommon footballer Ronan Brady has taken an unusual career path since injury forced him to hang up his boots.

Part of the Roscommon squad when they last lifted the Nestor Cup in 2010, the 29-year-old Elphin clubman left his job as a secondary school teacher to literally join the circus as a trapeze artist. Also a dab hand with a Cyr wheel, he explained to RTE: “I would have grown up playing football all my life - I followed that path because I wanted to be the big inter-county footballer and I wanted to make progress along that path.

“I would have played with Roscommon all the way through and thinking back I totally set my life up to be an inter-county footballer.

“Even going to college I was going to be a secondary school teacher and wherever I was going to end up I was going to have my summers off so even if I was a distance away I’d have time to travel to training.

“Everything growing up was geared towards football because that’s all that I had done - playing for Roscommon was the goal, the dream, I guess. Things went wrong when injury happened.”

After being diagnosed with osteitis pubis and an arthritic ankle, he took up aerial acrobatics and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I went to went to the Irish Aerial Dance Festival in Donegal and that’s where I came across it, which was around 2013,” he continued.

“I didn’t necessarily look that good in the apparatus, I was just doing it and having fun. Then I saw the wheel and saw that I didn’t necessarily need flexibility to be good at it. You need determination - the first time I tried it I was terrible at it and that’s why I loved it because I’m competitive.

“In Gaelic football you’re always in a battle against somebody else and now it was me versus the wheel. It wasn’t even me versus the wheel - it was me versus myself and how I could control the wheel and what I could do with it. I loved it - every day was a fight or a battle.

“As I was training and starting to improve I was asked to be part of these shows and one-off events and I was being asked before I felt I was ready. So I just had to get ready.

“To perform and to influence an audience is fantastic. It was funny because then someone said to me ‘you played football in front of a crowd - you were competing, but essentially you were performing because you got a reaction out of the crowd.’ It’s the same thing in a sense - I was already a performer in a way.”