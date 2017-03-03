Bergin raring to go 03 March 2017





Kilkenny's Mark Bergin against Waterford.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kilkenny's Mark Bergin against Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Kilkenny captain Mark Bergin is eager to get his first taste of action this year.

Bergin is back to full fitness after he damaged ankle ligaments in the Leinster club SHC clash against Oulart the Ballagh late last year.

Surgery was needed to repair the damage and following a number of weeks of rehab, the O’Loughlin Gaels’ clubman is back to full fitness.

However, if called upon, Bergin is ready to lead the side out against Cork at Nowlan Park.

“It’s important that you get these things sorted at the start of the year before the real championship training starts,” Bergin told the Kilkenny People.

“Still, you’re looking on and watching the other lads train and while you’re going to gym sessions and going to the games you’re not playing – that’s hard to do.

“It’d be wrong for me to say that I was thrilled. I’m not a good patient, so I find it very hard to watch games. I’m just looking forward to getting back playing. That’s why you play the game – to enjoy it.”

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.