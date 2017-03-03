'Shock return to Croker 03 March 2017





Carrickshock players and supporters celebrate after winning the All-Ireland club IHC title.

Carrickshock will return to Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day, but this time they will be guests of honour of club championship sponsors AIB.

As part of winning the All-Ireland club IHC final, a party of 30 from the Kilkenny club have been invited by AIB to Croker for the All-Ireland club senior finals.

The package includes travelling up on Thursday, March 16th and staying the night in a Dublin hotel, meals and tickets to the game.

Carrickshock will also play a challenge match against a side made up of AIB employees on the morning of the finals.

