Limerick seek planning 03 March 2017





Limerick GAA have applied for planning permission to develop training pitches and facilities at an old school in the city.

The St Enda’s Community School on the Kilmallock road has been closed since 2015 and the Limerick County Board are looking to secure a long term lease for the playing pitches there.

The aim would be to use the facilities for training for all county teams and take the pressure off the grounds currently being used.

The planning permission applied for includes the construction of a new stand alone building which would house dressingrooms and a gym, as well as building a hurling wall.

