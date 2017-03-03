'What doesn't kill you, will make you stronger' 03 March 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

Every manager looks for some positives following a defeat and Limerick manager Billy Lee is no different.

The only problem with Lee is that he has to seek some positives from three consecutive losses in the current Division Four campaign; the last of which was a huge surprise against Carlow.

Limerick have not won a league game since April 2015 and Lee told the Limerick Leader that it was a disappointing run to be on, but he hoped that their fortunes would change against London at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

“There’s an old saying, ‘What doesn’t kill you, will make you stronger’. We just have to knuckle down, stay tight as a unit, continue to believe in what we’re trying to do.

“Just because you lose a game doesn’t mean you’re not learning. But t’would be nicer to win a game and say you’re still learning.”

