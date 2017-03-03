Crunch clash for Leitrim 03 March 2017





The Leitrim players stand together.

Leitrim selector Seamus Quinn admits that Sunday’s game against Carlow is their biggest of the year so far.

A defeat to Westmeath at Cusack Park last weekend, was the Connacht’s side second loss in the Division Four campaign in three games.

A further loss to Carlow this Sunday would surely end their interest in battling for promotion.

Quinn admits that it hasn’t been easy to get the players up for the game against Carlow after the defeat to Westmeath.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer, he said: “After a defeat like that it’s hard to get fellas heads up but we’re going to have to push on and get ready for Carlow.

