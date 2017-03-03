Fox joins growing list 03 March 2017





Tipperary's Brian Fox celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary's Brian Fox celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary captain Brian Fox is the latest player to come out against the ‘Super 8’.

The proposal was voted in at Congress last weekend, despite a chorus of players and indeed managers against the move.

Talks of a players’ strike have since emerged as the fall-out from the move continues, but although against the introduction of a group stage to replace the All-Ireland SFC quarterfinals, Fox admitted to the Tipperary Star that they will just have to get on with it.

“I am not happy about it really being honest, but, look, they have put it out there for us and we have got to play it now if we get there. Our focus is going to have to be to get there,” said Fox.

The Tipp captain was perplexed over the fact that his own county board voted in favour of the Super 8.

“I don’t know what the full ins and outs of what happened at the county board meeting – all I know is that it was 36-20 in favour of voting for it. And, that’s disappointing because they knew how the football board felt and how we felt.”