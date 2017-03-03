Kearns glad to be back in the hunt 03 March 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

The NFL Division Three campaign looks set to be a very tight finish and Tipperary manager Liam Kearns is pleased to be still in the mix.

Last weekend’s win over Laois leaves Tipp on four points, two behind unbeaten Louth, but two teams are a point behind, while the rest are just two.

Tipperary entertain a Longford side with just the one win to their credit so far in the campaign this Sunday.

And Kearns told the Tipperary Star that he was pleased with the response by the side after their defeat to Sligo.

“We put the gun to their head after the first two games. We were not happy with the Sligo match to be honest,” stated Kearns.

He added: “It was put up to them during the past two weeks and, in fairness, they responded pretty well. So I was happy with the performance. I am pleased with it, but there are also aspects of it that you would not be.”

