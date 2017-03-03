Connerton rallies troops 03 March 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton.

Facing Tipperary in Semple Stadium is always a daunting task, but Longford manager Denis Connerton is confident his charges can rise to the challenge in their NFL Division Three clash on Sunday.

Longford produced a hard working second half against Armagh last weekend, but their efforts just fell short as they lost by two points, having trailed by eleven at one stage.

Now to get their campaign back on track, they face a Tipperary side that got a moral boosting win over Laois last weekend.

Connerton admitted to the Longford Leader that it is a big ask of his players to get a result, but he added that they are more than capable of doing so.

“We are preparing as best we can for Tipperary,” said Connerton. “It’s going to be tough for us. They got a good win away against Laois.

“The game is in Thurles and they will have a good crowd there as part of the double bill with the Tipperary hurlers. We know what we have to do.”

