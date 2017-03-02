Team news: All change for Treaty 02 March 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

Limerick boss John Kiely has opted to make a massive nine changes for his side's Allianz League meeting with Offaly at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

David McCarthy takes over from Nickie Quaid in goal, Sean Finn and Mike Casey are handed chances at corner-back in place of Stephen Cahill and Richie English while Diarmaid Byrnes returns to the half-back line ahead of Colin Ryan.

Pat Ryan and William O'Donoghue form a new midfield partnership while Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave are the new faces in attack.

John Fitzgibbon, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy are the others to drop out from the 22-point victory over Kerry two weeks ago.

Limerick (Allianz HL v Offaly): David McCarthy; Sean Finn, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Seamus Hickey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon; Pat Ryan, William O'Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey, James Ryan; Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Ronan Lynch, Sean Tobin.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Stephen Cahill, Colin Ryan, John Fitzgibbon, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O Donovan, Kevin O'Brien, Dan Morrissey, Graeme Mulcahy, Alan Dempsey, Sean O'Brien.

