Team news: Duffy only change for Orchard men 02 March 2017





Armagh's Anthony Duffy with James Kelly and Kevin Meaney of Laois

©INPHO Armagh's Anthony Duffy with James Kelly and Kevin Meaney of Laois©INPHO

Anthony Duffy comes into the Armagh starting fifteen to play Offaly in the only change from last weekend's win over Longford.

Kieran McGeeney's charges welcome the Faithful County to the Athletic Grounds on Sunday for their Allianz League fourth round clash.

Pearse Og clubman Duffy replaces Oisin O'Neill at centre-forward as the Orchard men bid for back-to-back victories in Division 3.

Armagh (Allianz FL v Offaly): Blaine Hughes; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Niall Rowland, Brendan Donaghy, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Rory Grugan, Anthony Duffy, Niall Grimley; Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin.

