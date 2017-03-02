Team news: Two changes for Orchard hurlers 02 March 2017



Armagh boss Sylvester McConnell has made two changes for their Allianz Hurling League encounter with Westmeath in Mullingar.

Dylan McKenna and Eoin McGuinness come into the side indirectly for Shea Gaffney and Nathan Curry.

Armagh (Allianz HL v Westmeath): Simon Doherty; Ciaran Clifford, Artie McGuinness, David Bridges; John Corvan, Tiarnan Nevin, Peter McKearney; Conor Corvan, Stephen Renaghan; David Carvill, Cathal Carvill, Dylan McKenna; Eoin McGuinness, Danny Magee, Ryan Gaffney.