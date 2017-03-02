Team news: Barton names unchanged side 02 March 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Derry manager Damian Barton.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

The Derry side to play Down in the Allianz Football League on Sunday is the same one that started last weekend's dramatic 1-18 to 1-17 victory over Kildare.

An injury-time goal from Emmett McGuckin saw the Oakleafers overcome the Lilywhites to claim their first win in Division 2 and manager Damian Barton has retained the same fifteen for the all-Ulster clash which takes place at Celtic Park, having originally been fixed for Owenbeg.

Derry (Allianz FL v Down): Conor McLarnon; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Peter Hagan; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael McEvoy; James Kielt, Conor McAtamney; Enda Lynn, Emmett McGuckin, Carlus McWilliams; Danny Tallon, Niall Loughlin, Benny Heron.

Subs: Thomas Mallon, Oisin Hegarty, Conor McGrogan, Gavin O’Neill, Ciaran Mullan, Mark Craig, Ryan Bell, Michael Warnock, Niall Toner, Barry Grant, Jack Doherty.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.