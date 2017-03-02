Team news: Oakleafers aim to get back on track 02 March 2017





Derry's Paddy Turner and Sean McCullagh with Neil Heffernan Meath during the NHL Division 2B game at Pairc Tailteann. Derry's Paddy Turner and Sean McCullagh with Neil Heffernan Meath during the NHL Division 2B game at Pairc Tailteann.

Derry boss Colm McGurk has named his side for their next Allianz Hurling League assignment against Wicklow at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Oakleafers are without key duo Kevin Hinphey and John O'Dwyer through suspension as they aim to get back on track in Division 2B after their second round nine-point loss to Meath in Navan.

Derry (Allianz HL v Wicklow): D McDermott; P Turner, S McCullagh, D McCloskey; C Steele, L Og Hinphey, O McKeever; A Grant, B Og McGilligan; R Convery, O McCloskey, E McGuckin; A Kelly, G McCormick, D Cartin.

Subs: R McCloskey, T McCloskey, T O'Kane, T Magee, B Quigley, P Cleary, P Henry, C Quinn, N Ferris.

