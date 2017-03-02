Team news: Cribbin returns for Lilywhites 02 March 2017





Kildare's Paul Cribbin.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kildare's Paul Cribbin.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Paul Cribbin returns to the Kildare line-up to face Fermanagh in Newbridge on Sunday after being unavailable for last weekend's trip to Derry.

Cribbin was a notable absentee as Cian O'Neill's side fell to their first defeat of the Division 2 campaign at Celtic Park where they conceded a controversial injury-time goal.

However, the Johnstownbridge clubman regains the number twelve jersey from his replacement the last day, Peter Kelly, while Chris Healy continues at left corner-forward ahead of Ben McCormack.

McCormack sat out the Derry game due to a hamstring injury but lined out for the county U21's in their Leinster quarter-final loss to Longford last night.

Kildare (Allianz FL v Fermanagh): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy.

