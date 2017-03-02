Team news: Red Hands keep same side from postponed clash 02 March 2017





Tyrone's Mickey O'Neill.

Mickey Harte has unveiled his Tyrone team to face Monaghan in the Allianz League at Healy Park on Saturday.

It's the same one that was released ahead of last weekend's postponed clash against Cavan in Omagh with two changes from the drawn encounter versus Dublin.

Mickey O'Neill replaces Niall Morgan in goal while Ronan O'Neill comes into the full-forward line for Mark Bradley, who must serve a one-match suspension after his straight red card against the Dubs at Croke Park three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the returning Mattie Donnelly is named on the bench alongside Sean Cavanagh.

Tyrone (Allianz FL v Monaghan): Mickey O’Neill; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Aidan McCrory; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O'Neill.

Subs: Niall Morgan, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Conall McCann, Hugh Pat McGeary, Kieran McGeary, Ronan McHugh, Padraig McNulty, Jonathan Monroe, Cahir McCullagh, Michael Cassidy, Harry Loughran.

