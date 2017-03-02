Sheerin comments 'not helpful' - Curran 02 March 2017





Shane Curran as goalkeeper for St Brigids.

Shane Curran as goalkeeper for St Brigids.

Former Roscommon goalkeeper Shane ‘Cake’ Curran doesn’t believe Gay Sheerin’s recent criticism of current manager Kevin McStay is reflective of the county’s fans.

The ex-Rossies boss tore into McStay in the aftermath of last weekend’s defeat to Mayo, suggesting that it should be a Roscommon native in charge of the team, but Curran disagreed.

"The comments from Gay would not be helpful," he told the Irish Daily Mirror. "I would counter that Gay has been over Roscommon and on a number of occasions been involved in management teams and we haven't been able to beat Mayo and on a couple of occasions we weren't able to beat Leitrim."

He added: "I don't think the comments are reflective of most people in Roscommon, in terms of directing a personal attack about the home county of the management or the two main men that are involved.

"Kevin McStay has been living in Roscommon since I think the late 80s so he's probably as much a Roscommon man as anybody else at this stage.

"The fact that Liam was from Ballina and Kevin from Roscommon Gaels, it didn't mean that they weren't dedicated wholly and totally to the St Brigid's cause when we won our All-Ireland and, without them, we wouldn't have won our All-Ireland.

"I think Gay may have been reflecting the frustrations that there are within the county at the moment and some of his comments, on balance, if more measured and more balanced would prove correct.

"We have too many players from senior football backgrounds who aren't involved for one reason or another. Nobody seems to be able to put a finger on why they're not involved."