Devenney: Gallagher deserves a lot of credit 02 March 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney says Rory Gallagher deserves a lot of credit for the work he’s done with the current squad.

Gallagher has saw a long list of retirement from last year, with midfielder Neil Gallagher being the latest last month, and Devenney believes that the Fermanagh man has weathered the storm well thus far, with his team having come from behind to defeat Roscommon before last Sunday’s draw with defending league and All-Ireland champions Dublin.

"He’ll want the players to bed in and get used to the new system. Their target would have been to avoid relegation, so I think if Rory Gallagher can achieve both of those he will look back on this as a positive league campaign,” Devenney told Newstalk.

"The pressure is sort of off him as a manager. When you have that many changes and that many players coming through…you have to be able to get the best off all those new faces. So far I think he’s done just that. There’s a great ‘never say die’ attitude with them and a great togetherness within the group. He deserves a lot of credit, alongside his backroom team, for blooding those lads.

"A lot of them have a future in that first team, but they’ll have to learn fast.

"The likes of Caolan Ward this year, he’s been unbelievable. He’s someone who is so suited to counter-attacking football. He’s fast, he reads the game, he’s tenacious. He had a great game against Dublin the last day.

"But again, they’ll have to learn fast if they want to compete with Monaghan and Tyrone.

He added: "Over the three games so far, there’s been a lot in the way of positivity despite the changing of the guard. Early on I thought it would be tough but already we’re seeing the basis of a decent team getting together."

