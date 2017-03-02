Venue change for Wicklow V Wexford 02 March 2017





Sunday's NFL Division Four clash of Wicklow and Wexford has been moved from Aughrim to Arklow.

Wicklow' county grounds took something of a battering last weekend when the Garden County scored their first victory of the campaign at London's expense and Johnny Magee's charges will now try to upset the table toppers.

The Wicklow hurlers are also on the move this weekend. Their NHL Division 2B meeting with Derry on Sunday was due to take place in Owenbeg at 12:30 but is now set for Celtic Park and will be played as part of a double-header with Derry V Down in football. Throw-in remains the same.

