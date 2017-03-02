€5k for boards with county finals shown live 02 March 2017





A view of fans and the camera crew at the Emerald GAA Grounds in Ruislip.

Grounds©INPHO/Andrew Fosker. A view of fans and the camera crew at the Emerald GAA Grounds in Ruislip.Grounds©INPHO/Andrew Fosker.

Counties that have their senior club championship finals aired live on TG4 this year will receive a €5,000 payment from the GAA.

The money is to help compensate for possible loss of gate revenues following complaints from some counties in recent years that live TV coverage was reducing attendances at county finals.

The GAA have been keen to maintain county final coverage as widely as TG4 are capable, with many of the games taking place in October and later moving on to the provincial and All-Ireland championships.

Therefore, the Central Council has stepped in to sweeten the deal for counties in order to ease worries over reduced attendances.