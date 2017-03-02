Injuries clearing up for Breffni men 02 March 2017





Cavan's Jack Brady with Cathal Sweeney of Galway

Cavan’s postponed game against Tyrone last Sunday may benefit them down the line, going by manager Mattie McGleenan.

The Breffni boss has had a number of injury worries since his side’s drawn game against Monaghan, including starting centre-back Conor Moynagh, while forwards Cian Mackey and Jack Brady have been gradually getting back to fitness in recent weeks.

After the game was called off in Omagh, McGleenan revealed that picking a 26-man panel was no easy task and doesn't expect it to get any easier ahead of Saturday's clash against Donegal.

“I would be delighted with how everybody is coming back to fitness. Cian (Mackey) is back training again, Gearoid (McKiernan) is coming good. There’s good competition for the boys, I have to say absolutely class,” McGleenan told The Anglo-Celt this week.

“Jack Brady is getting back to a bit of fitness, Tom Hayes has come back out of Sigerson and he’s training with us. We’re very lucky that our injuries are starting to clear up and it was actually a very, very difficult decision this weekend trying to pick 26.

“That from my side of things is class, they’re really putting pressure on us in terms of picking the starting 15 and the subs – it’s competitive and that’s what we want going forward.”

The Blues host Donegal in round four of the Allianz League on Saturday night at Kingspan Breffni Park (throw-in 7pm).