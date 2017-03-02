'Round robin' format in hurling could work too - Brennan 02 March 2017





Nickey Brennan.

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan believes a ‘Super 8’ format for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship is something worth exploring.

There have been concerns that the new format, which is set to replace the All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals next year, will take away from the hurling championship with only five games to be played in the latter compared to 15 (2 round robin, two semi-finals and the final) in football during the same period.

Brennan feels a similar format could work in hurling, although it wouldn’t be brought in until 2019 at the earliest.

"Obviously it's early days but having something similar in football and hurling would be interesting,” the Kilkenny man told the Irish Independent

“Ideally, we'd have a top 10 in hurling but that might be hard to fit in from a fixtures' viewpoint.

He added: "It should be possible to run it at the same time as the football games. That would generate huge interest, having the two 'round robin' series on together. Playing some games on Friday nights might work too.”