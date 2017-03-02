Qoqodala to sport Monaghan jerseys 02 March 2017





Members of the fledgling Qoqodala GAA team in South African will proudly wear Monaghan jerseys.

Kate and Gerry Reilly from Smithboro have been fundraising for almost a decade to support Father Matthias Nsamba, a Catholic priest working at the Sacred Heart Mission in the impoverished parish of Qoqodala, Queenstown, South Africa.

Father Matthias has asked them to introduce gaelic football to his parish as a means of providing the children with a healthy activity and a positive focus.

Thus, a pitch and goalposts will be set out during Kate and Gerry’s next visit to the poverty-stricken area next week and Monaghan County Board has also kindly donated a set of GAA jerseys to the project, which were presented by county captain Colin Walshe.

True to the spirit of local rivalry that epitomises the GAA, the neighbouring parish to Qoqodala is also starting up a gaelic football team and they will don the colours of Monaghan club Eire Og, who have also generously donated a set of jerseys.