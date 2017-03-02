Fitzsimons: 'We have to fight for our lives' 02 March 2017





Antrim joint-managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons.

Antrim joint manager Frank Fitzsimons says they will need to fight tooth and nail if they are to remain in Division 3.

The Saffrons currently share two points with Offaly, Longford and Laois at the lower end of the table after three games and travel to face high-flying Louth on Sunday in Drogheda, where Fitzsimons knows two points would be precious for the visitors.

"It's dog eat dog out there," he told the Belfast Telegraph. "This is a very tough division we are in and we have got to show that we can stand up for ourselves. We have to fight for our lives.

"All the matches are tough and physical and it is abundantly clear already that there is a fine margin separating promotion and relegation. The pressure is really on and we have to respond to this."

He added: "Our destiny is in our own hands. Three of our first four matches are away from home and that's a tall order so we are used to being on the road. But we must get on with it and I believe that we have the willpower and the ability to stay up.”