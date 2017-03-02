Video: 'He turned down the Clare job for us!' 02 March 2017





See the most entertaining speech so far in 2017 by a winning captain after the presentation of the Independent.ie Fergal Maher Cup to GMIT Letterfrack at the Fitzgibbon Cup weekend in Dangan.

Tommy Rigney was referring to dedicated Coach Danny Collins and he revealed details of their intensive training regime in preparation for the competition.

"We trained very hard the last two weeks. We ate a lot and we drank very little, but tonight that's all going to change!"

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.