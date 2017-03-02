Horan expects Connolly to feature against Mayo 02 March 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly with Lee Keegan of Mayo.

James Horan suspects that Diarmuid Connolly and Lee Keegan could renew their rivalry on Saturday night when Mayo take on the All-Ireland champions.

Writing in his column in today’s Irish Daily Star, the former Mayo boss illustrated that a player like Connolly would not want to miss Saturday’s crunch clash at Croke Park, having sat out Sunday’s drawn game following St Vincent’s elimination from the All-Ireland club SFC.

Keegan made his first appearance for Mayo in last Saturday night’s comfortable win over Roscommon and while Horan feels the two might not necessarily be marking each other, he still feels that the dynamic duo would help add some more spice to the occasion.

“Mayo were moving very well, look in great condition and I think they’ll be very positive going into the Dublin match,” Horan wrote.

“One of the biggest cheers in Castlebar was for Lee Keegan coming into the fray.

“His old sparring partner, Connolly, was given a break since St Vincent’s campaign, and it will be interesting to see if Gavin looks to him on Saturday. I think he’ll want to play in this game, and it would add to the spice of the occasion.

“Big players want to play in big games, and this is as big a match as you get in February and March. Croker under lights two teams that know each other inside out, nobody wants to miss out.

“It would be great to see both Keegan and Connolly on the pitch, as they’re two of the best players in the country.”