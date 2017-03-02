"It has never been easy for Louth to beat Antrim" 02 March 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Colin Kelly points out that Louth don't have a great record against Antrim.

The Wee County host the Saffrons in Division Three of the national football league on Sunday, hoping to maintain their 100% record. Louth are favourites but their manager notes that Antrim have traditionally put it up to them:

"A win on Sunday puts us in a serious, serious commanding position," the former Louth attacker notes in The Dundalk Democrat. "That would leave us on eight points with a huge scoring average, so we're not looking any further than that.

"It has never been easy for Louth to beat Antrim. People say 'Antrim is Antrim' but historically they were a team we didn't beat. We did well against them last year, though, and there's nothing we should be negative about going forward."