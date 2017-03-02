Limerick's Dowling back in full training 02 March 2017





Limerick's Shane Dowling shoots at the Clare goal.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's Shane Dowling shoots at the Clare goal.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Limerick boss John Kiely has received a boost after ace forward Shane Dowling returned to full training this week.

The Limerick Leader reports that the Na Piarsaigh star isn’t likely to start for the Shannonsiders in their round three Division 1B clash with Offaly on Saturday, but it is thought that he could make an appearance off the bench at the Gaelic Grounds.

Dowling has yet to feature under new manager Kiely this season after a January illness curtailed his comeback, but the full-forward’s return will be very much a welcome addition with games against Laois and Galway lined-up in the coming weeks.

Tom Condon and Sean Finn have also returned to training for the Treaty men, while Gavin O’Mahony is set to be sidelined for a further two weeks with a broken bone in his hand.