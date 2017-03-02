Burns wary of Saffrons 02 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth's Ryan Burns celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth attacker Ryan Burns says the Wee County can't afford to under-estimate Antrim this weekend.

Colin Kelly's charges sit top of Division Three with a 100% record from three outings so far, while the Saffrons have been well beaten twice. Sunday's clash in Drogheda looks like a home banker but Burns - Louth's top scorer in the league with 2-11 and one of the stars of last night's U21 win over Wicklow - is taking nothing for granted:

"We've always said we'll take every game as it comes and we're only looking as far as Antrim," the Hunterstown Rovers clubman told The Argus.

"They beat Sligo and it just shows that no team in this division will be easily beaten. We know it will be just as hard as the last three games, so we have to refocus and be mentally prepared for it.

"Every team in the country is looking to get eight points and win all their games from here on in and we're no different. So we'll just have to refocus and have a look at Antrim and that's all we'll be looking at."