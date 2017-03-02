Abolish league to fix the fixtures - Hanahoe 02 March 2017





Donegal's Ciaran Thompson and Dublin's Brian Fenton

Three-time All-Ireland winner Tony Hanahoe says the National League should be scrapped if the GAA wants to solve its fixtures crisis.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, the Dublin legend felt that the decision to vote in the Super 8 format for three years at last weekend’s Congress is not the best way forward for the Association.

“I don’t particularly agree with the format but that is the democratic decision of the Association,” Hanahoe stated. “The club players and the clubs are the spokes in the wheel, not the ­elitist teams, so you have got to provide for those in some way.

“I would have a different variation on it. The Championship needs a shake-up but the provincial councils, of course, don’t want change, some of them more spectacularly than others.

“But change has to come — and at the same time, you have to elevate the importance of the club and the All-Ireland club championship. And if it meant ­dropping the National League, so be it.

“It should be experimented with for maybe a period of three years.”