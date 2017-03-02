Rossies under no pressure, says Devaney 02 March 2017





Roscommon's Conor Devaney scores his side's first goal against Leitrim.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

Conor Devaney says Roscommon “are under no pressure at all” heading into Sunday’s fourth round league clash at home to Kerry.

Kevin McStay’s men are currently rooted to the bottom of Division 1 with no points from their opening three games and Devaney hopes that the Rossies being written off against the Munster champions in many quarters could work to their advantage.

“We will be hoping to get a result, I suppose a lot of people are saying we are under a bit of pressure to get a win,” he told GAA.ie.

“The way I would look at it is that we are under no pressure at all ourselves because we aren't expected to win. So I would say that.

“There is a good mood at training, we are more free to express ourselves in some ways now if you flip the pressure thing around.

“I feel we aren't under pressure ourselves because nobody is expecting us to do anything. All the same we could do with picking up two or four points in the next three or four games to try to survive in Division One which would be one of our aims from the beginning of the year.”