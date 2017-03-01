Leinster U21FC: Longford eliminate Lilywhites 01 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Longford's Nigel Rabbitte in action for Cnoc Mhuire.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Big surprise at blustery Hawkfield tonight as Longford recorded a 2-6 to 0-10 victory over Kildare.

The hosts were fancied to progress to a semi-final date with Dublin but the midlanders had other ideas as an excellent first half and strong finish were sufficient to keep them in the competition.

Longford had the wind at their backs in the first half and centre forward Nigel Rabbitte pulled a brace of goals from the hat as they assumed a 2-3 to 0-1 half-time lead.

Rian Brady had opened the scoring and midfielders Shane Kenny and David McGivney (free) contributed the winners' other two first-half strikes.

Turning into the wind without injured captain Kenny, the visitors had it all to do when the action resumed...

Kildare duly took control of proceedings and Paddy Woodgate - who'd also pointed before the break - lofted over five consecutive scores to reduce the arrears to three. The Lilywhites kept motoring and looked like surefire winners when substitute Kevin Callaghan slotted their ninth successive score to edge them in front on 50 minutes.

Prior to that, Stephen Comerford and Cian Costigan (2) had pointed to tie the scores up.

There was a real sting in the tail, however, when Connor Berry hammered over two brilliant Longford points and fellow substitute Jayson Matthews added another in injury time to give the visitors the most thrilling of victories and secure a high-profile clash with holders Dublin in three weeks time.

Longford - C Gallagher; K Sorohan, C Farrell, J Mooney; C Brady, D Reynolds, Russell Brady; D McGivney (0-1f), S Kenny (0-1); J Kelly, N Rabbitte (2-0), P Lynn; Rian Brady (0-1), D Carrigy, A McElligott. Subs: C Berry (0-2) for S Kenny, E Higgins for Russell Brady, J Matthews (0-1) for D Carrigy, D Doherty for P Lynn, C Lee for N Rabbitte.

Kildare - D Campbell; M Dempsey, D Maguire, M Hyland; R O'Giollan, S Ryan, S Comerford (0-1); J Flynn, D Courtney; C Kavanagh, B Kelly, C Hartley; P Woodgate (0-6f), E Boyle, B McCormack. Subs: C Costigan (0-2, 1f) for J Flynn, J Robinson (0-1) for B McCormack, K O'Callaghan for E Boyle, J Costello for B Kelly.

Referee - S Murphy.