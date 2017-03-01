Leinster U21FC: Hayes nets as Faithfuls edge out Model 01 March 2017





Offaly grabbed a 1-6 to 0-6 victory over Wexford at Gracefield.

Jordan Hayes’ second-half goal proved decisive as Offaly grabbed a 1-6 to 0-6 victory over Wexford at Gracefield.

The Model County eliminated Carlow seven days ago but finished second-best in a dour affair tonight as the Faithful County booked a semi-final date with either Laois or Louth in a fortnight.

Rather remarkably, the teams managed just four points between them during the first half as the conditions conspired to make it impossible to play controlled football. Ian Carty opened the Model County account but Shane Tierney and captain Ruairi McNamee had the winners in front after 15 minutes only for Carty to ensure parity at the interval.

Midfielder Hayes’ 33rd-minute goal gave the hosts a perfect start to the second half and the Edenderry clubman followed up quickly with a point to leave four between the teams. Two further points from the magnificent Hayes and one from corner forward Shane Tierney had the midlanders in complete control at the three-quarters stage, 1-6 to 0-2.

Wexford kept battling and registered the last four points but they were unable to rescue a result and their season is over. Meanwhile, James Stewart and Declan Farrell's men are now just an hour away from the provincial final.