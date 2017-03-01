Leinster U21FC: Wee County shoot down Garden 01 March 2017





Louth go marching on. Louth go marching on.

Louth’s heavy firepower was very much in evidence as they advanced to the last eight with a 1-13 to 0-9 victory over Wicklow at Abbotstown.

This first-round match was initially fixed for Baltinglass seven days ago but fell victim to the weather after the Wee County had made a futile midweek trip south. Tonight’s fixture was set for a more convenient neutral venue and the Reds’ attacking quarter of Ross Nally, Ciaran Downey, Ryan Burns and Sam Mulroy were prominent as they sealed a quarter-final date with Laois.

Nally’s 22nd-minute goal following great work from Downey ensured the winners of a 1-5 to 0-5 interval advantage. Nally had provided his team’s opening score in the third minute but the Garden County bossed the early exchanges to take a four-point lead inside twelve minutes, 0-5 to 0-1.

Cue a run of 1-4 without reply before the break… Burns, Mulroy and Downey closed the gap before Nally netted and Burns closed the first-half scoring from a free on the stroke of the short whistle.

The visitors suffered a blow when losing another gifted forward, Tadhg McEneaney, to injury before the break but senior star Burns – scorer of two goals during Sunday’s Division Four win over Offaly – slotted the first point after the resumption.

Nally’s 34th-minute point made it double scores and 1-7 without interruption. When Wicklow did get back on the scoreboard with two more points, the winners replied in kind with a rapid double from Mulroy and Downey to restore the five-point gap.

Cathal Grogan’s point kept the margin at five with twelve minutes left but – with Mikey O’Connor prominent - the Garden men kept plugging away and it was a real battle all the way to the final whistle.

But three points in two minutes around the hour mark from that terrible trio of Burns, Nally and Downey finally extinguished Wicklow's brave resistance.