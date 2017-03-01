Team news: Lake men make three changes for U21 clash with holders 01 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath's Ronan Wallace celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Westmeath have made three changes in personnel for tonight's Leinster U21FC quarter-final meeting with holders Dublin at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar (throw-in 7.30pm).

Athlone clubman Matthew Darling takes over the number seven jersey from Ian McGovern in what is the only change to the defence that started the dramatic first round victory against neighbours Meath.

The other two changes are in attack where Ballynacargy's Jack Kearney replaces Finbar Coyne, who is ruled out after being shown a red card the last day, at right corner-forward. Meanwhile, Coyne's Milltownpass clubmate Sam Duncan returns from suspension and starts at full-forward ahead of Tye Adamson.

A late goal from corner-back Boidu Sayeh saw the Lake County prevail over the Royals on a 2-8 to 0-12 scoreline at the same venue seven days ago.

Westmeath (U21FC v Dublin): Kevin Fagan; Peter Murray, Ronan Wallace, Boidu Sayeh; Daire Conway, Mark Kelly, Matthew Darling; Niall Mitchell, Liam O'Reilly; Shane Clavin, Ronan O'Toole, Eoin O'Brien; Jack Kearney, Sam Duncan, Darren Giles.