McGovern hopes to build on Meath win 01 March 2017





Down's Gerard McGovern.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Down's Gerard McGovern.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Now that he has got a taste of the winning feeling, Down full-back Gerard McGovern is eager for more.

The Burren clubman had experienced defeat on his 11 previous league and championship appearances for the Mourne County before last Saturday night.

Eamonn Burns and his players were very much under the microscope going into the Division 2 clash with Meath but they answered their critics in the best possible fashion.

“I wouldn't read too much into that sort of stuff,” McGovern told The Irish News.

“There's different ones who would listen to it too much, but there's always going to be rumours floating about.

“You're better off just taking a step back and not listening to that sort of stuff.

“Everybody in the panel knew that we were getting performances at training and it was just bringing that competitive edge out on a match day.”

Ahead of Sunday's Ulster derby with Derry, he added: “Hopefully that Meath result will breathe a bit of confidence into us. Maybe it will take that one win and we can build on it.”