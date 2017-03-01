McGrath left puzzled 01 March 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath can’t explain their poor performance against Cork, but he is confident that they can bounce back against Kildare this weekend.

The Rebels coasted to victory against the Erne County who never really got going throughout the match.

Fermanagh must now turn their attentions to Kildare this Sunday and McGrath told the Fermanagh Herald that if they produce a performance, they have a chance.

“Sunday was disappointing, I just can’t put my finger on it but we just weren’t ready and Cork defended very well and they deserved the two points,” said McGrath.

“We now have to get ready again and I know Kildare will be reeling from their loss to Derry last weekend so it’s a big game for both sides, I was at Kildare and Meath in round 1 and I know this is a good and very fit Kildare side.”

