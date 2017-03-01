Team news: Ex-League of Ireland goalkeeper in attack for Faithful U21s 01 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Offaly management team of Declan Farrell, Pat Flanagan and James Stewart.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former League of Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Dunican has been included in attack for Offaly ahead of tonight's Leinster U21FC encounter with Wexford.

The Shamrocks clubman, who has been named at centre-forward for the quarter-final clash against the Model County in Gracefield, enjoyed spells with Athlone Town and Drogheda United before deciding to concentrate solely on his GAA career.

Joint-managers James Stewart and Declan Farrell can call on a number of players with senior inter-county experience such as goalkeeper Barry Rohan, midfielder James Lalor and full-forward Ruairi McNamee, who captain's the side.

The Faithfuls must do without the injured Kyle Higgins (concussion protocols) and Alan Geoghegan (broken arm) for their provincial opener which gets underway at 7.30pm.

Offaly (U21FC v Wexford): Barry Rohan; Clint Horan, David Dempsey, Colm Doyle; Adam Mahon, Carl Stewart, PJ Daly; James Lalor, Jordan Hayes; Ciaran Farrell, Paddy Dunican, Jack Walsh; Jack Clancy, Ruairi McNamee, Shane Tierney.