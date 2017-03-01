Team news: Five seniors in Kildare U21 side 01 March 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare's Shea Ryan against Longford.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare U21 boss Bryan Murphy has included five senior panellists in his team to face Longford in the Leinster quarter-final at Hawkfield tonight (throw-in 7.30pm).

Darren Maguire (full-back), Mark Hyland (left corner-back), team-captain Shea Ryan (centre-back), Conor Hartley (left half-forward) and Ben McCormack (left corner-forward) are all involved with Cian O'Neill's county set-up.

The above five players along with goalkeeper Declan Campbell, right half-forward Con Kavanagh and centre-forward Barry Kelly featured in last year's provincial final defeat to Dublin after extra-time.

Right corner-back Mark Dempsey and right corner-forward Paddy Woodgate were both part of the 2016 minor squad that claimed provincial honours before reaching the All-Ireland semi-final.

Kildare (U21FC v Longford): Declan Campbell; Mark Dempsey, Darren Maguire, Mark Hyland; Ruadhan O'Giollan, Shea Ryan, Stephen Comerford; Jamie Flynn, Daniel Courtney; Con Kavanagh, Barry Kelly, Conor Hartley; Paddy Woodgate, Eoghan Boyle, Ben McCormack.