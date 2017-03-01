Kielt: we deserved to beat Lilywhites 01 March 2017





Derry's James Kielt with Robbie Kiely of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Derry's James Kielt with Robbie Kiely of Tipperary.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

James Kielt played down his part in Derry's late smash and grab raid on Kildare at Celtic Park last Sunday.

The 28-year-old kicked nine points as the Oak Leafers inflicted a first Division 2 defeat on the Lilywhites.

“One of my jobs is to kick points and if I don't do that then it's partly my fault,” he modestly remarked to The Irish News.

“You get those days, and that wind behind you. There are days when most of them go wide or drop short, but thankfully most of them went over.”

Down is next on the agenda for Kielt & Co and they will enter the all-Ulster clash in a confident frame of mind.

“It was a good victory in the end, obviously. The goal was maybe a wee bit lucky but I thought our overall performance probably deserved the win.

“It's a big lift to the confidence.”