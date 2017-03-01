Magee eyes opportunity 01 March 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee with Wicklow manager Johnny Magee after the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at Pairc Tailteann Meath manager Andy McEntee with Wicklow manager Johnny Magee after the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at Pairc Tailteann

Ending Wexford’s unbeaten run in the NFL Division Four campaign is very much to the forefront of Wicklow manager Johnny Magee’s mind.

Having secured their first victory of the campaign against London last weekend, Magee feels that his charges can match any team in the division, including table toppers Wexford.

The sides meet in Joule Park, Aughrim this Sunday and Magee pointed to the fact that Wexford scraped over Waterford at home last weekend as a reason to believe they have a chance against them.

“It’s going to be difficult, they’ve three from three but if you look at their performances, they only beat Waterford by two points,” said Magee.

“I’m confident that if we get ourselves right we can beat any team in this division. We need more consistency, we need more of what we got against London. We need to keep improving our performance.”