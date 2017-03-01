Top Munster chief concerned for hurling's future 01 March 2017





Tipperary captain Brendan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their All-Ireland SHC final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary captain Brendan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their All-Ireland SHC final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The potential dwindling of hurling's market share is a cause for concern for Munster GAA secretary Simon Moroney in the wake of Congress' decision to back the football championship changes.

The hurling fraternity fear that the knock-out stages of the Liam MacCarthy Cup competition could be overshadowed by extra high profile football games in the months of July and August.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner, Moroney echoed sentiments that have been expressed by the likes of Ger Loughnane, Anthony Daly and Tomas Mulcahy in recent days.

“I expressed the opinion in the annual report that hurling is out of the marketplace during the month of August and so on. That’s the way my views were expressed.

“It was a very substantial majority that endorsed the proposals and obviously we’re a democratic organisation, and that’s the way we work.

“Some of the decisions we might disagree with but that’s what it is and we accept that.”