Fitzgerald wary of complacency 01 March 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Wexford are odds on favourites to win their remaining NHL 1B matches, but manager Davy Fitzgerald feels that any signs of complacency could be their undoing.

Having defeated Limerick and Galway in their opening two matches, the Model County are primed to gain promotion to 1A as they are strong favourites to defeat Kerry, Offaly and Laois.

Speaking to the Wexford People, Fitzgerald admitted that the ball was in their court, but added that the one thing he was fearful over was complacency.

“I am very wary of this game and the following two weeks. We all know the problems we have had against the likes of Laois and Offaly in the past, so we cannot afford to be lackadaisical,” stressed Fitzgerald.

“Kerry play a different style of hurling this year, they play the short passing and run at players. They have a Waterford man in charge, so he is imposing this style of play.

“We saw against Waterford last Sunday, the problems this can bring, as we are not used to playing against that style.”