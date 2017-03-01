Walshe to miss Red Hand clash 01 March 2017





Monaghan's Colin Walshe.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Monaghan's Colin Walshe.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Former All-Star defender Colin Walshe has been ruled out of Monaghan's Division 1 clash with Tyrone this weekend.

The Doohamlet clubman and county captain was forced off in the 30th minute of last Sunday's win over Kerry with a hamstring injury and The Irish News reports that he will miss the Red Hands clash.

Better news for Farney County supporters is that Fintan Kelly is expected to shake off a dead leg he sustained against the Kingdom.